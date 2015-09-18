UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 18 The struggling Lotus Formula One team staved off administration for another week on Friday after a judge agreed to one final adjournment in a case brought against them by Britain's tax authorities.
"It is to be regarded as a final adjournment," Mr Justice Birss told the hearing at the Chancery Division of the London High Court.
Lawyers for Lotus had called for more time on the basis that a deal for Renault to buy the team was imminent and could otherwise collapse.
The judge said he was satisfied a deal was in the offing and scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 28, the day after the British-based team competes in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.