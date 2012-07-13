LONDON, July 13 French driver Romain Grosjean
will have a five-place penalty on the starting grid at next
week's German Formula One Grand Prix due to an unscheduled
gearbox change, his Lotus team said on Friday.
Grosjean finished sixth in Britain last weekend after
suffering gearbox troubles in the closing laps.
"We are very fortunate that Romain didn't have the problem
earlier in the race," said the team's technical director James
Allison in a team preview for the race at Hockenheim.
"Unfortunately for Romain it means he'll take a five-place
grid penalty at Hockenheim, but he certainly showed at
Silverstone that dropping down the order won't stop him
challenging at the sharp end."
Grosjean had to stop on the second lap at Silverstone to
change his damaged front wing after a collision and charged
through the field from last to sixth.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)