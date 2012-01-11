LONDON Jan 11 The first technical
controversy of Formula One's pre-season reared up on Wednesday
with Lotus suspected of having developed an innovative
ride-height braking system that rivals may soon be copying.
Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali said his team was awaiting
clarification from the governing FIA on the legality of the
device.
"We are waiting for the final confirmation if this kind of
devices will be acceptable or not," he told autosport.com at a
week-long event in the Italian ski resort of Madonna di
Campiglio.
"But for sure we are looking around these sorts of devices
to see if they contribute to a performance. But we need to wait
and see what will be the reaction to the FIA on that."
A report in Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper on
Tuesday indicated Lotus were using a mechanism activated by the
driver using a pedal to maintain ride height - the car's
distance from the ground.
The Malaysian-backed team, formerly Renault, were also
reported to have tried out the system at a young driver test in
Abu Dhabi last year.
Anything which uses a driver's movement to gain performance
by altering the aerodynamic characteristics is banned, but
Autosport said the system was reactive to brake torque, formed
part of the suspension and therefore complied with the
regulations.
Lotus, who have 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and
France's Romain Grosjean as their drivers, said they were aware
of the reports but had nothing to add.
The first pre-season test will start in Jerez, Spain, on
Feb. 7 when many teams will have their new cars on track for the
first time.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)