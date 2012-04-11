April 11 Group Lotus owner Proton loaned Lotus
F1 $47.71 million and retains the rights to purchase 10 percent
of the Formula One team despite the end of a title sponsorship
agreement, the car maker said on Wednesday.
Genii Capital runs the former Renault team who boast drivers
Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean and said earlier this month
they would race on as Lotus even though "the sponsorship
agreement and the obligations of Lotus have been terminated".
Group Lotus has now clarified the exact deal between the two
parties.
"Group Lotus' branding and marketing rights and subsequent
activities remain unaffected by the new agreement until at least
2017," a statement said.
"Alongside continued branding and title partnership status,
Group Lotus is also the exclusive master licensee for all Lotus
F1 Team merchandise.
"The new agreement was reached following Group Lotus owners
Proton providing team owners Genii with a 30 million pound loan
which is repayable within three years."
Proton has recently been sold by Malaysia's state investment
arm Khazanah to Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom.
Group Lotus, in a combative press release entitled "Never
let the facts get in the way of a good story" and including the
phrase "we have never said that there are no problems at Lotus",
said the takeover did not affect the F1 deal.
"In order to secure the loan Genii used 100 percent of the
F1 team's assets as collateral meaning that under the conditions
of the loan agreement Proton have been given full title
guarantee to all plant, machinery, show cars, computers, office
and the Lotus F1 Team headquarters," the statement added.
"In addition Proton retains the rights to purchase 10
percent of the F1 team. Another 10 percent share option will be
activated if the team default on their loan obligations with
Proton."
The development is the latest twist in a long-running saga
involving one of the sport's most illustrious and successful
brand names harking back to the team founded by the late Colin
Chapman in the 1950s that chalked up 79 race wins.
Last season saw two similarly named teams on the grid with
the Genii outfit designated Lotus Renault and another called
Team Lotus Renault after Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony
Fernandes thought he had the rights to the name.
Fernandes, after an agreement following legal action, changed
his team's name to Caterham for this season while Renault became
Lotus.
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
