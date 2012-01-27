LONDON Jan 27 Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus
Formula One team, formerly known as Renault, have decided to
name this year's car after their factory in central England.
The E20 car, to be unveiled online on Feb. 5 before the
first pre-season test in Jerez, will be the 20th that the
Enstone facility has produced.
Team boss Eric Boullier said in a statement on Friday that
the name recognised the contribution of the factory staff to
performance on the track.
Enstone has been the headquarters since Benetton, who
started as Toleman and won titles with the young Michael
Schumacher before becoming Renault and winning again with
Fernando Alonso, moved there in 1992.
Renault still provide the engines but no longer have a stake
in the team which changed its name after last season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)