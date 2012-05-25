MONACO May 25 Dany Bahar, the chief executive with ambitious plans for British-based sportscar maker Lotus in Formula One and U.S.-based IndyCars, has been suspended by the new Malaysian owners of Group Lotus.

Group Lotus said in a statement on Friday that the move followed an operational review with Bahar temporarily suspended from his role in order "to facilitate an investigation into a complaint about his conduct" made by DRB-Hicom Berhad.

A DRB-Hicom spokesman said it was business as usual at the Lotus headquarters in eastern England, where more than 1,000 workers are employed.

Bahar previously worked in marketing for Red Bull and Ferrari and moved to Lotus after the company had agreed a deal for Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes to enter Formula One as Lotus Racing.

Bahar soon made clear he also intended to use the Lotus brand in Formula One, as title sponsor to the then-Renault outfit, a move that triggered legal action and the confusion of having two Lotus teams on the starting grid.

That confusion has now disappeared, with Fernandes renaming his team Caterham and Renault becoming Lotus - even though the title sponsorship agreement with Lotus Group has ended.

DRB-Hicom bought Proton, the parent company of Group Lotus, in January.

The statement said that in Bahar's absence, three representatives of Lotus' parent companies had been authorised by the Lotus board to manage the group. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)