Sept 4 Belgian driver Jerome d'Ambrosio will race for Lotus in the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza this weekend in place of the suspended Romain Grosjean, the team said on Tuesday.

Frenchman Grosjean was banned for one race after causing a pile-up and smashing into championship leader Fernando Alonso's Ferrari at the first corner of last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

D'Ambrosio, who raced for Virgin (now Marussia) last season, will partner 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen at Monza, Lotus said in a statement.

"My desire for 2012 has always been to get back into the seat of a Formula One car so I am grabbing this opportunity with both hands," D'Ambrosio, who could become the first Belgian in 20 years to score a point, said in the team statement.

"I want to reward the faith that the team has in me with a good haul of points from the race." (Writing by Clare Fallon in London; Editing by Alan Baldwin)