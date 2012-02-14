LONDON Feb 14 Kevin Magnussen, teenage son of former McLaren Formula One driver Jan, was handed a new role with the team on Tuesday that will lead to a test later in the year.

McLaren said the 19-year-old Dane had reached a new stage of their young driver programme and would work with test drivers Gary Paffett and Oliver Turvey in the F1 simulator as well as helping with development of the MP4-27 car.

Magnussen finished runner-up in last year's British Formula Three championship, winning seven races.

His father was also a very promising racer in the junior series, held up as the best prospect since Ayrton Senna after dominating the 1994 British F3 championship, but never realised his potential in Formula One.

He raced just once for McLaren, in 1995 as a stand-in for the unwell Mika Hakkinen, had a full season with Stewart in 1997 and was then replaced after seven races in 1998. He scored just one point in 25 starts. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)