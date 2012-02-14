LONDON Feb 14 Kevin Magnussen, teenage
son of former McLaren Formula One driver Jan, was handed a new
role with the team on Tuesday that will lead to a test later in
the year.
McLaren said the 19-year-old Dane had reached a new stage of
their young driver programme and would work with test drivers
Gary Paffett and Oliver Turvey in the F1 simulator as well as
helping with development of the MP4-27 car.
Magnussen finished runner-up in last year's British Formula
Three championship, winning seven races.
His father was also a very promising racer in the junior
series, held up as the best prospect since Ayrton Senna after
dominating the 1994 British F3 championship, but never realised
his potential in Formula One.
He raced just once for McLaren, in 1995 as a stand-in for
the unwell Mika Hakkinen, had a full season with Stewart in 1997
and was then replaced after seven races in 1998. He scored just
one point in 25 starts.
