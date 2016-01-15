LONDON Jan 15 Formula One tailenders Manor F1, who operate on the smallest budget of any team, have hired high-profile former Ferrari and McLaren chief aerodynamicist Nikolas Tombazis to carry out the same role for them.

The team, who failed to score any points last season but are switching from Ferrari to Mercedes power units, said in a statement he would start immediately and report to technical Director John McQuilliam.

"I believe this appointment will help to amplify the efforts of a very talented design team that, in recent years, has not had the opportunity to showcase the full extent of their experience and capabilities," said McQuilliam.

"I am confident that, together with our new Mercedes power unit and Williams gearbox and technical partnership, our new aero structure will provide us with the strength to design and develop consistently competitive racing cars to help steer us towards our long-term ambitions."

Tombazis started out with Benetton in 1992, where he became chief aerodynamicist. After a stint at Ferrari, he became McLaren's Project Chief Director in 2005 and then returned to Maranello as chief designer.

Manor, previously Marussia and before that Virgin Racing, went into administration at the end of the 2014 season and faced closure before being taken over by Stephen Fitzpatrick, who runs the Independent British energy supplier Ovo.

Team principal John Booth and sporting director Graeme Lowdon both left the team at the end of last season and British-based Manor have yet to name a new principal or confirm any race drivers.

Britain's Will Stevens, Spaniard Roberto Merhi and American Alexander Rossi all drove for the team last year but Indonesian Rio Haryanto has been linked to a race seat for 2016, depending on him bringing sponsorship with him.

The team experienced highs and lows in 2014, with French driver Jules Bianchi finishing ninth in Monaco and then suffering what turned out to be fatal head injuries in Japan. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)