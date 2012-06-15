By Sarah Holt
| LE MANS, France, June 15
LE MANS, France, June 15 Nissan will enter the
unknown when their revolutionary DeltaWing, a sleek black
'Batmobile' of a car, attempts to go the distance in the Le Mans
24 Hours endurance race this weekend.
The radical Nissan-powered racer will start the 80th edition
of the sportscar classic in 29th place at the Circuit de la
Sarthe on Saturday afternoon.
The dark night lies ahead for the U.S.-built machine and the
worry, only 100 days since the DeltaWing made its track debut in
March, is that it will not make it to the finish of the race.
"We're completely into the unknown," British driver Marino
Franchitti, younger brother of Indy 500 winner Dario and a
cousin of Formula One racer Paul di Resta, told Reuters on
Friday.
"Every part on this car is new, hence the reason we're not
sure about the durability.
"We've done complete stints, we think we know the tyre life
but putting that all together in a race situation, we are going
into the unknown - but that's part of the excitement."
The DeltaWing may look like something off the streets of
Gotham City, Batman's fictional home, but even without its
Hollywood tag it has lapped up the limelight at Le Mans.
The black-and-white car has a long, thin 'fuselage'
uncluttered by aerodynamic wings and which narrows to four-inch
Michelin tyres at the front.
The car is also half the weight, half the horsepower and
uses half the fuel and tyre consumption of a typical Le Mans
prototype.
Whether the DeltaWing reaches the chequered flag or not, it
will not be classified as it does not conform to the 2012
regulations and is running at the event as a guest entry -
occupying 'Garage 56' in a 55-car field.
Michael Krumm qualified the DeltaWing in 29th place with a
best time of three minutes, 42.612 seconds on Thursday.
The German felt he could have pushed the car into the three
minutes 30 second region - good enough to put the concept car
inside the top 10 - if he had not hit a kerb in the second
session after the car's on-board fire extinguisher triggered.
"It's a miracle that we are actually here and we are running
pretty steady," said Krumm. "(But) the speed is pretty
impressive."
Former F1 driver and 1990 Le Mans winner Martin Brundle
commented on the DeltaWing: "I was amazed to hear it could do
low three minute 30s. I think that would be scary. That would be
too fast.
"It's good to see new barriers and concepts being broken
because that's what moves things on, it's interesting for the
business, the sport and the fans," added the Briton.
Brundle is also part of the Nissan 2012 stable and is
competing in Le Mans for the first time with his son Alex, 21.
The Brundles share the Nissan-powered Zytek Z11SN with Spanish
gamer-turned-driver Lucas Ordonez in the LMP2 category.
"Anyone who wins this class could end up in the top 10,"
said Brundle, who will drive the first race stint just in front
of the DeltaWing from 28th on the grid.
"We've got a sprint race going on for 24 hours - it's going
to be a busy race."
The race at the circuit 185 km south-west of Paris starts on
Saturday at 1500 local (1300GMT).
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)