June 14 Germany's Andre Lotterer put defending
champions Audi on pole for the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race
for the second year in a row on Thursday night in a first for a
hybrid car.
Lotterer, who won the event last year with Switzerland's
Marcel Faessler and France's Benoit Treluyer in the number two
diesel Audi, put in a best lap of three minutes 23.787 seconds
in the number one R18 e-tron car.
"I did not get all the perfect sectors together, but I think
we can still be happy," said Lotterer.
Audi also took second place in qualifying for the 80th
edition of the race at the high speed Sarthe track with the
R18-ultra driven by French duo Romain Dumas and Loic Duval as
well as Spaniard Marc Gene.
Toyota qualified third on their return to Le Mans after a
13-year absence with Britain's Anthony Davidson at the wheel of
their petrol hybrid for the final quick lap in dry and warm
conditions.
Denmark's eight-times Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen will be
fourth on the grid in the number two Audi e-tron he shares with
Britain's Allan McNish and Italian Rinaldo Capello.
Another former F1 driver, Karun Chandhok, was on course to
become the first Indian to start the race after the JRM Honda
qualified 11th with Australian David Brabham and Scotland's
Peter Dumbreck.
The team had a difficult day, however, after damaging the
gearbox on Wednesday.
"Yesterday I hit some debris through Tertre Rouge and the
car felt like it took off. We didn't know until we checked
thoroughly overnight but the impact of coming back to ground
cracked the gearbox," said Chandhok.
"The team then decided to change the engine, which was
pretty logical considering we were changing tomorrow anyway.
Although I would have liked to drive tonight, I'm just looking
forward to getting behind the wheel at my first Le Mans on
Saturday."
