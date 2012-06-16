By Sarah Holt
| LE MANS, France, June 16
first Le Mans victory for a hybrid car stayed on track in the
opening stages of the 24-hour endurance race on Saturday with
the defending champions filling the top two places.
With one hour gone on the clock, the hybrid R18 cars were
setting the pace after German Andre Lotterer led cleanly away
from pole position in the number one Audi e-tron quattro.
Two-time Le Mans winner Allan McNish jumped Toyota's
Stephane Sarrazin off the line and then took second place from
Loic Duval, in an Audi R18 ultra.
The Scot, who was involved in a spectacular crash last
year, lost focus when he rumbled across the grass at Tertre
Rouge but stayed in control of his car.
Frenchman Duval had to make successive stops and dropped to
fifth between the two hybrid Toyotas of Austrian Alex Wurz in
third and Sarrazin in fourth.
In the LMP2 category, France's Olivier Pla held the lead for
the Oak Racing team with former Le Mans winner and ex-Formula
One driver Martin Brundle running in 17th in the Zytek Z11SN.
The innovative Nissan-powered DeltaWing was 29th after one
stop but the concept car will not be classified.
The sleek car, reminiscent of a 'Batmobile', has been
invited to race at Le Mans to showcase new technologies,
including a smaller engine and four-inch front wheels.
Audi won last year's race with a diesel-powered car, their
10th victory in the last 12 years at the event. This year's race
is the 80th edition of the sportscar classic at the Circuit de
la Sarthe.
Toyota, competing with a petrol-electric hybrid car, are
making their return to Le Mans for the first time in 13 years.
They finished second in their last appearance in 1999.
