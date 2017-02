LE MANS, France, June 17 Audi defended their Le Mans 24 Hours title on Sunday with Germany's Andre Lotterer taking the chequered flag for the second year in a row in a 1-2-3 finish for the manufacturer.

Audi's 11th win in the last 13 years was a first for a diesel-hybrid car at the Sarthe circuit. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)