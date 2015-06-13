LE MANS, France, June 13 Champions Audi led a tight battle with challengers Porsche on the two hour mark at the Le Mans 24 Hours race on Saturday, with the safety cars already making their first appearance of the weekend.

The number seven Audi of defending champions Marcel Fassler, Andre Lotterer and Benoit Treluyer was followed by the first of the three works Porsches after 30 laps of the Sarthe circuit in western France.

The number 17 Porsche -- shared by Australian Mark Webber, New Zealander Brendon Hartley and Germany's Timo Bernhard -- led Switzerland's Neel Jani in the number 18 car with Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg fourth in the number 19.

The other two works Audis followed with Toyota seventh and eighth.

Nine times winner Tom Kristensen, the great Dane who retired last year, waved the race away in bright sunshine with Porsche occupying the first three places after qualifying.

Porsche then led for the first hour before a three car collision dumped oil on the track at the first chicane.

That brought out the safety cars, with three deployed at different points due to the length of the lap, and bunched up the frontrunners.

The eight leading factory cars were all in a line behind the first safety car and lapping nose-to-tail when the race resumed before Lotterer was able to seize the lead as they approached traffic and made pitstops.

Audi, the dominant team at Le Mans in recent years with their diesel hybrid car, are chasing their 14th win since 2000 in the world's oldest sportscar endurance race but face a tough battle from Volkswagen Group stablemates Porsche.

Porsche have triumphed 16 times, with their last victory coming in 1998. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Justin Palmer)