Oct 14 Toyota will enter a works team in next year's Le Mans 24 hours sportscar race for the first time since they almost won in 1999, the Japanese company announced on Friday.

Toyota Motorsport said in a statement that the entry would be for a petrol hybrid car based on an LMP1 prototype chassis from Germany-based Toyota Motorsport with the powertrain produced in Japan.

Toyota said the official name of the team would be confirmed in the coming weeks.

"By using our hybrid technology this time will be a completely new challenge," said Toyota Motorsport chairman Tadashi Yamashina in a statement.

"We want to write a new page in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as in the FIA World Endurance Championship, through our use of hybrid technology."

Toyota's last foray to Le Mans saw them qualify on pole position and finish second to BMW.

The Japanese carmaker has been seeking a new challenge in top level motorsport since they pulled out of Formula One at the end of 2009.

Audi have won Le Mans 10 times in the last 12 years, with this year's race a diesel-engined battle between them and Peugeot.