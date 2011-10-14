Oct 14 Toyota will enter a works team in next
year's Le Mans 24 hours sportscar race for the first time since
they almost won in 1999, the Japanese company announced on
Friday.
Toyota Motorsport said in a statement that the entry would
be for a petrol hybrid car based on an LMP1 prototype chassis
from Germany-based Toyota Motorsport with the powertrain
produced in Japan.
Toyota said the official name of the team would be confirmed
in the coming weeks.
"By using our hybrid technology this time will be a
completely new challenge," said Toyota Motorsport chairman
Tadashi Yamashina in a statement.
"We want to write a new page in the history of the Le Mans
24 Hours, as well as in the FIA World Endurance Championship,
through our use of hybrid technology."
Toyota's last foray to Le Mans saw them qualify on pole
position and finish second to BMW.
The Japanese carmaker has been seeking a new challenge in
top level motorsport since they pulled out of Formula One at the
end of 2009.
Audi have won Le Mans 10 times in the last 12 years, with
this year's race a diesel-engined battle between them and
Peugeot.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in Yeongam, South Korea; Editing by
John O'Brien
