LONDON, June 23 Denmark's Tom Kristensen, driving an Audi, won the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race for a record ninth time at the Sarthe circuit on Sunday.

The victory, in a race whose 90th anniversary was overshadowed by the death of Kristensen's friend and compatriot Allan Simonsen in a crash on Saturday afternoon, was Audi's fourth in a row and 12th in the last 14 years.

Kristensen shared the number two car with Britain's Allan McNish, now a three times winner, and France's Loic Duval. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)