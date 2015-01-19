PARIS Jan 19 French racer Robert Manzon, the last surviving driver from Formula One's debut world championship season in 1950, has died at the age of 97.

Friends of the family said the ex-Simca-Gordini racer, who was a founder of the former Grand Prix Drivers' Club, died at home in the south of France.

Manzon took part in 28 grands prix from 1950 to 1956, finishing on the podium twice. He was third in Belgium in 1952 in a Gordini and in France in 1954 with a Ferrari.

The 1950 season comprised seven races, starting at Silverstone in Britain and including the Indianapolis 500. The championship was won by Italian Alfa Romeo driver Giuseppe Farina. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)