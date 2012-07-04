LONDON, July 4 Marussia's Spanish test driver
Maria De Villota has lost her right eye and remains critically
ill in hospital after surgery for facial and head injuries, her
Formula One team said on Wednesday.
De Villota was involved in an accident while driving the car
for the first time on Tuesday in a straight-line test at Duxford
airfield in the east of England ahead of this weekend's British
Grand Prix.
"It is with great sadness that I must report that, due to
the injuries she sustained, Maria has lost her right eye," team
principal John Booth said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)