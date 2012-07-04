* De Villota has lost eye after test accident
* Spaniard underwent extensive surgery
* Condition critical but stable
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, July 4 Marussia's Spanish test driver
Maria De Villota has lost her right eye and remains critically
ill in hospital after surgery for facial and head injuries, her
Formula One team said on Wednesday.
De Villota was involved in an accident while driving the car
for the first time on Tuesday in a straight-line test at Duxford
airfield in the east of England ahead of this weekend's British
Grand Prix.
After completing one run and returning to the mechanics, her
car suddenly accelerated into the back of a team truck with the
32-year-old's helmet taking much of the impact.
"It is with great sadness that I must report that, due to
the injuries she sustained, Maria has lost her right eye," team
principal John Booth said in a statement.
Marussia said surgeons at Cambridge's Addenbrooke's hospital
had embarked on a lengthy operation that began on Tuesday
afternoon and kept the driver in theatre until Wednesday
morning.
"Maria remains in a critical but stable condition," the team
said.
De Villota's family were with her at the hospital. The
driver is the daughter of former F1 racer Emilio De Villota.
She was appointed test driver of Marussia in March, making
her the only woman in such a role at the time although Williams
have since handed a similar development role to Suzie Wolff.
The Spaniard has raced in various series and tried out a
Renault Formula One car in August last year.
Marussia's race regulars are German driver Timo Glock, who
missed the last grand prix in Valencia through illness, and
Frenchman Charles Pic.
The British-based team, who were formerly known as Virgin
Racing and have not scored a point since their F1 debut in 2010,
have no reserve driver and De Villota lacks the necessary
super-licence for the role.
Booth said the team had embarked on "a very comprehensive
analysis of what happened and this work continues for the
moment".
He added that British-based Marussia had been overwhelmed by
messages of support for De Villota, her family and the team.
