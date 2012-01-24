LONDON Jan 24 The Russian-backed Marussia
Formula One team have ruled out taking part in next month's
first pre-season test in Spain because their new car will not be
ready until March.
Marussia said on Tuesday their revised plan was to run last
year's car at the second test in Barcelona from Feb. 21 and then
the new car at the same circuit from March 1. The first
pre-season test is in Jerez from Feb. 7-10.
"We had been looking to take part in that (first) test with
the 2011 MVR-02 for the purpose of providing Charles (Pic) with
some valuable running to assist with the preparation for his
debut season," team principal John Booth told autosport.com.
"This was with a view to introducing the new car, the MR01,
at Barcelona two weeks later."
The British-based team, formerly Virgin Racing, finished
last in the standings last year and have yet to score a point
since their debut in 2010.
Their race drivers this year will be Germany's Timo Glock
and French rookie Pic, who did his first laps in a Formula One
car only last November in a young driver test in Abu Dhabi.
"Unfortunately our programme has slipped and there seems
little point in fielding the new car before we can optimise the
run plan for it," said Booth.
"Whilst this is not ideal...we will at least get some
important running with the new car ahead of Australia and
hopefully gain more constructive track time than we might
otherwise have achieved had we rushed the car out for the second
test."
The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)