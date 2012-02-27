LONDON Feb 27 Marussia will miss Formula
One's final pre-season test in Barcelona this week because their
new car has failed a mandatory crash test, the Russian-licensed
team said on Monday.
Marussia, formerly Virgin Racing, said the MR01 car had
failed the final test after passing 17 previous ones.
Under new rules introduced this season, cars must have
passed all 18 tests before they are allowed to run in the
pre-season sessions.
"The team will not take part in the final pre-season test in
Barcelona later this week and will instead focus its efforts on
repeating the crash test at the end of the week," said a
Marussia statement.
The British-based team's drivers are Germany's Timo Glock
and French rookie Charles Pic, who needs as much mileage as
possible.
Only Marussia and HRT have yet to present their new cars,
although HRT said at the weekend that their's had finally passed
the crash tests. They have not said whether they will test,
however.
The 20-race season starts in Australia on March 18 which
means that Marussia will be turning up in Melbourne with an
untried car, having tested their 2011 one in Barcelona last
week, assuming it does pass the test.
The team who made their debut as Virgin in 2010 have yet to
score a point in Formula One.
