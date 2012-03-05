By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 5
LONDON, March 5 Marussia gave their new
Formula One car its track debut at Silverstone on Monday despite
it still having to overcome a final crash test hurdle before the
opening race of the season in Australia next week.
The Russian-licensed former Virgin Racing team said in a
statement that the Cosworth-powered MR01 had been rolled out for
the first of two limited-mileage promotional events on
demonstration tyres.
The season starts in Melbourne on March 18.
British-based Marussia, whose drivers are experienced German
Timo Glock and French rookie Charles Pic, were unable to run the
car at the final pre-season test in Barcelona last week after it
failed a mandatory 18th and final crash test.
Teams are not allowed to take part in official testing
without their cars being signed off by the governing
International Automobile Federation but that restriction does
not apply to promotional and filming events.
There was no mention of the crash test problem in the
statement but the team said separately they were close to
resolving it.
"The component in question has actually passed an
'unobserved' crash test but has been performing inconsistently
in the observed tests," said the team's technical consultant Pat
Symonds.
"The fail has only been marginal but, nonetheless, we need
to completely eradicate that margin and as such we are taking
the time we have to ensure we have an even more robust solution
in place."
Team principal John Booth said it had been "a long and
frustrating wait for everyone" to get the car running.
"We can now get back on track - literally - and start
working towards the first race of the season in Australia," he
added.
"Today is the first of two promotional events, so while the
drivers will be able to get a feel for the car, they won't be
able to draw any real conclusions until we start running in
anger in Melbourne."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)