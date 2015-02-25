LONDON Feb 25 British driver Will Stevens will race for Manor F1 this season after the former Marussia Formula One team was revived from the brink of liquidation, they announced on Wednesday.

Stevens, 23, made his debut with failed Caterham in last year's closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Marussia, who are now entered under the name of Manor F1 team, have yet to name a second driver but indicated they would be present for the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

"The car with which Manor will begin the season is now in an advanced stage of build at the team's current race preparation facility in Dinnington, UK, where personnel are working 24-7 towards the air freight despatch date of 6 March," they said.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)