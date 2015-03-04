LONDON, March 4 Former Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King has been appointed interim chairman of the revived Manor Marussia Formula One team with OVO Energy founder Stephen Fitzpatrick as principal investor.

The team told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that plans remained on course for them to have two cars at next week's Australian season-opener with mandatory crash tests scheduled for this week.

Britain's Will Stevens will be one of the drivers, with the second yet to be named.

Marussia went into administration and missed the last three races of 2014, but still finished ninth overall in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)