Sept 16 American Alexander Rossi will race for the Manor Marussia Formula One team in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, replacing Spaniard Roberto Merhi.

The team said in a statement on Wednesday that the 23-year-old Californian would compete in five of the remaining seven races alongside British driver Will Stevens. Merhi will return for Russia and the Abu Dhabi season-ender.

Rossi will be the first American to race in Formula One since Scott Speed in 2007. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)