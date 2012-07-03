LONDON, July 3 Marussia's Spanish test driver Maria De Villota has been injured in an accident while she was driving the team's Formula One car in eastern England, the BBC and Sky television reported on Tuesday.

The British-based team was not immediately available for comment.

BBC Cambridgeshire presenter Chris Mann, who was at the Duxford airfield when the accident happened, said the car "suddenly accelerated" into the back of a parked truck.

Emergency services were called to the scene and De Villota's condition was not known.

De Villota, 32, is the daughter of former F1 racer Emilio De Villota. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)