By Alan Baldwin
| JEREZ, Spain
JEREZ, Spain Feb 8 Ferrari have their
work cut out in Formula One's pre-season testing to turn their
ugliest car in years into a winner that the tifosi can come to
love, Brazilian Felipe Massa said on Wednesday.
Massa, who has been sent various warnings that he could lose
his place at the team at the end of the season, completed 95
laps and was seventh fastest on the second day of the opening
Jerez test.
"Actually there is a lot of work," he told reporters with
muted body language that suggested he was far from thrilled with
what he had experienced so far.
"It is a brand new car and it is not a (type of) car that we
had in the last years; even to start with. So it is a car that
needs a lot more work, a car that you need a lot more things to
try as well.
"Today I did so many laps, just trying such different things
on the car...it was a programme really in the direction to
understand every single point from the car.
"I think it was so many things to do which it was not the
case in the past on the first day even."
Massa, who hands over to Spain's double world champion
Fernando Alonso for Thursday, said it was the 'little stuff'
that the team had to understand.
Asked whether there had been any unwelcome surprises, he
said that was always to be expected in a new car.
"Sometimes you don't see the result that you expect. Some
other parts as well, you have a different direction. A new car
is always like that. I think it is just the beginning of a big
job to have a consistent and competitive car."
The F2012 has a distinctive stepped nose like other new
cars, with the exception of McLaren, but is generally agreed to
be the ugliest of the bunch.
That was one thing that Massa was not in the last worried
about, however.
"We don't see the front wing. We just look to the front so
we can't see this new step which is very ugly to be honest," he
smiled.
