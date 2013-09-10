LONDON, Sept 10 Brazilian Felipe Massa announced on Tuesday his departure from the Ferrari Formula One team at the end of the season.

"From 2014 I will no longer be driving for Ferrari," the driver said in a post on Instagram and Twitter. "I would like to thank the team for all the victories and incredible moments experienced together.

"For next year, I want to find a team that can give me a competitive car to win many more races and challenge for the Championship...," he added.

Massa's departure opens the way for Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who has been widely tipped to return to the team with which he won the 2007 world championship before making way for Fernando Alonso at the end of the 2009 season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)