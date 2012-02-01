By Alan Baldwin
WOKING, England Feb 1 Jenson Button is
hungry for a second Formula One title and the great British
breakfast, minus the fried bread, could feed his ambition this
season.
The 2009 world champion told Reuters at the launch of
McLaren's new MP4-27 car on Wednesday that he had a new regime
to get him sharper than ever for a campaign that kicks off in
Australia on March 18.
Button, winner of three races last year and overall
championship runner-up to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, explained
that he was taking a different look at his nutrition with a
Monaco fitness firm.
"It sounds crazy, but when you are at the top of any sport
you've got to look for everything, to run through different
things," he said, looking tanned and trim.
"Certain things work for certain people, can keep you
positive and in the right frame of mind for the time you need it
within the car, and also out of the car. It's all going really
well. I'm enjoying it.
"Normally you'd think it's easy, you don't have fat and
things like that, but that doesn't work for some people."
Asked jokingly if that meant the full English fry-up,
beloved of team 'truckies' and mechanics toiling in the garages,
was off-limits, the lover of sushi and Japanese delicacies
smiled.
"No, it's not a bad thing for me actually. Steak and eggs is
actually the best thing for me for breakfast."
Button said nothing had changed for him mentally since last
season, his best since he won the title with Brawn GP, but his
pre-season training regime left little doubt that he was pushing
hard to find every possible performance gain.
After three "pretty awesome" weeks in Hawaii, he returned to
work at the factory on Jan. 5 for some time in the simulator and
to see how the new car was coming along.
He also spent an energetic day with engineers and mechanics
at Bisham Abbey, where many of the British Olympic athletes
gearing up for London 2012 are put through their paces.
"My head's definitely in the right place and... it's nice to
have spent quite a bit of time here really feeling the mood and
spending time with the guys and then running through
everything," he said.
The Bisham event, which was not attended by team mate Lewis
Hamilton, allowed him to spend time with his crew and factory
colleagues.
Button, who will give the new car a test debut at Jerez in
southern Spain next week, suggested the shared experience could
also pay dividends in races.
"We got everyone on the bike doing six minutes of sprint,
which was agony, but it was good for everyone to do, feeling the
pain that they go through there, they're never going to feel
that again," he grinned.
"Then we worked as teams on the bike, to try and get to a
certain distance the fastest before the other team," added the
32-year-old, the only team mate of Hamilton to have beaten him
over the course of a season.
"Also they are doing a lot of stuff on the pit stops to
improve those, finding out where the mechanics' strengths are
around the car. Maybe it's on the (wheel) gun or somewhere else.
It's been very useful."
