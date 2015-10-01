LONDON Oct 1 McLaren on Thursday confirmed that former F1 champion Jenson Button would race for the team in 2016, ending weeks of speculation regarding the driver's future.

Button said he was confident the team would overcome its "current difficulties" to achieve great successes in the future.

"That gives me great confidence, and it is for that reason that, together, (team chief Ron Dennis) and I have decided to continue our partnership," he said.

"Okay, granted, this year has not been an easy one for us, but we know what we need to do to improve things," he said. (Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)