LONDON Nov 13 Honda's new V6 turbo hybrid Formula One engine will make its track debut at Silverstone on Friday in the back of a McLaren development car.

McLaren are starting a new partnership with Honda next season and announced on their Twitter feed on Thursday that they would be "parading the interim Honda-engined MP4-29H" at a filming day.

The car, to be driven by British tester Oliver Turvey, is only allowed to do 100km under testing restrictions with demonstration tyres in what is effectively a 'shakedown' to ensure everything works.

McLaren, who are in the last season of a 20-year partnership with Mercedes, are expected to test the car properly for the first time in Abu Dhabi after next week's season-ending race.

McLaren have yet to confirm their drivers for 2015, with Spaniard Fernando Alonso expected to join from Ferrari to partner either Denmark's Kevin Magnussen or Britain's 2009 champion Jenson Button. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)