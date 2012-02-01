By Alan Baldwin
WOKING, England Feb 1 A light-hearted
Lewis Hamilton laughed at the past and looked forward to a
happier season ahead after helping Jenson Button take the wraps
off McLaren's sleek new Formula One car on Wednesday.
Highlighting the re-profiled wing mirrors on the silver and
red MP4-27, 2008 world champion Hamilton joked that the
rear-view improvements would also be appreciated by Ferrari
rival Felipe Massa.
The two drivers clashed repeatedly last year in a
controversial and crash-happy season that Hamilton was only too
happy to leave behind.
"We've changed the wing mirrors, so hopefully we'll be able
to see a little bit better," said Hamilton, admiring the smooth,
flowing lines of the Mercedes-powered machine. "Felipe will be
happy with that."
The new car had none of the 'ugly' bumps on the nose
predicted to become a feature of this year's crop after Caterham
last week revealed a 'platypus' front wing that received an
immediate thumbs down from the aesthetes.
"This is a beautiful car. Many of those that you see will
not be," said Button.
Hamilton agreed that the car looked the business and should
be able to do it as well.
"I think it looks fantastic. I think it's probably the most
refined looking car we've had for some time now," said the
27-year-old. "When the car looks good, it generally is good."
ALL POSITIVE
Hamilton and 2009 world champion Button, overall runner-up
in 2011, won three races each last year but Red Bull won both
championships for the second year in a row.
McLaren, without a constructors' title since 1998, finished
distant runners-up after launching their car with great optimism
and then struggling to get an elaborate exhaust system to
function properly in testing.
They made sweeping changes but still had to play catch-up in
the early races while Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel chalked up a
string of wins and took his second title.
Button said he had no idea where McLaren stood this year but
hoped he would have a good impression when the car hits the
track in Jerez, southern Spain, next week.
"We're all positive now and hopefully that will continue in
testing," he said. "We've got to come out of the box and be
strong. We are excited but I'm sure every team is a little bit
apprehensive when it comes to testing."
While Hamilton took comfort from the car being an evolution
of the one that ended 2011 so strongly, the car is substantially
revised from last year's with all major systems updated or
re-designed.
The rear bodywork is more tightly-waisted, to improve air
flow, and the sidepods re-designed as a result of new exhaust
regulations.
"It looks beautiful at the moment but cars really do look
beautiful if they win races," said team boss Martin Whitmarsh,
who recognised last year's testing had been "abysmal".
"If it looks good at the outset, then that helps us," added
the Briton.
"We don't think we are going to have a repeat of last
winter."
This season, which starts in Australia on March 18, will
have a new race in Austin, Texas, and an unprecedented six
champions on the starting grid now that Kimi Raikkonen has
returned.
"It's great to have so many great champions out there,
that's definitely enough world champions, hopefully there won't
be any more out there," smiled Hamilton.
