LONDON, Sept 16 McLaren unveiled plans on Friday to build an applied technology centre they said could create hundreds of jobs at the facility next to their Formula One factory.

McLaren said an outline planning application had been submitted for the centre at Woking in southern England that would further the diversification of the group into non-motorsport sectors.

"Up to 300 construction workers will be employed at the site at any one time over the phased development, and 400 direct jobs will be created and retained at the site," McLaren added.

"An additional 200 jobs will be created indirectly through manufacturing, suppliers and clients, and increased retail spend in the area."

The new building is separate from a partnership announced on Thursday with drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to open a learning facility at Woking where staff from both firms will get together to share ideas and collaborate on projects.

McLaren Applied Technologies (MAT) works with a variety of partners, including cycle maker Specialized whose McLaren Venge cycle was ridden by green jersey winner Mark Cavendish in this year's Tour de France.

They have also helped develop more precise and less intrusive surgery techniques in the medical sector and adapted Formula One technology to assist operations at London's Heathrow Airport.