LONDON, Sept 16 McLaren unveiled plans on Friday
to build an applied technology centre they said could create
hundreds of jobs at the facility next to their Formula One
factory.
McLaren said an outline planning application had been
submitted for the centre at Woking in southern England that
would further the diversification of the group into
non-motorsport sectors.
"Up to 300 construction workers will be employed at the site
at any one time over the phased development, and 400 direct jobs
will be created and retained at the site," McLaren added.
"An additional 200 jobs will be created indirectly through
manufacturing, suppliers and clients, and increased retail spend
in the area."
The new building is separate from a partnership announced on
Thursday with drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to open a learning
facility at Woking where staff from both firms will get together
to share ideas and collaborate on projects.
McLaren Applied Technologies (MAT) works with a variety of
partners, including cycle maker Specialized whose McLaren Venge
cycle was ridden by green jersey winner Mark Cavendish in this
year's Tour de France.
They have also helped develop more precise and less
intrusive surgery techniques in the medical sector and adapted
Formula One technology to assist operations at London's Heathrow
Airport.
