LONDON, Sept 28 Mexican Sergio Perez will replace Lewis Hamilton at McLaren next season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Hamilton is expected to join Mercedes in a deal likely to mean Michael Schumacher goes back into retirement.

"Sergio's new deal means that he will begin a driving partnership with 2009 world champion Jenson Button," McLaren said, adding it had signed Perez on a multi-year deal.

