By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 McLaren's sporting director Sam
Michael has taken a refreshing approach to his Formula One
team's pitstop problems by promising that the beers will be on
him once the crew average three seconds a stop.
Pitstops have troubled the British Formula One team all
season and 2008 champion Lewis Hamilton suffered some glitches
again in his two stops on the way to winning in Canada on
Sunday.
With no time-consuming refuelling allowed during the race
any more, mechanics aim to complete a tyre change in under three
seconds while a driver in Canada can be in and out of the pit
lane in 21 seconds under a 60kph limit.
"Obviously we put a lot of effort into our pitstops, it's
almost like a football team now, the way that we put the energy
in," Michael told Sky television at the Circuit Gilles
Villeneuve.
"We were regularly doing two and half second pitstops all
the way through practice this weekend.
"The challenge is for them to beat three seconds, and
they've got a massive motivation because I've already offered
the whole team a round of beers the moment they average a three
second pitstop," he smiled.
They failed to achieve that on Sunday but Michael said the
times were still a big improvement.
"The first stops were so good that both drivers didn't react
in time so we lost reaction time because we dipped about five
tenths quicker than we have ever done," he said.
Hamilton recognised that he might have been at fault on that
one, with the car going into anti-stall briefly when he released
the clutch.
On the Briton's second stop, there was a brief delay on the
right rear wheel - long enough for Hamilton's singer girlfriend
Nicole Scherzinger to bang the table in exasperation as she
watched in the garage.
Michael cleared the mechanic of any blame.
"Our right rear gunner, who is actually the fastest gunner,
the re-cock mechanism on his gun didn't re-cock basically. So
when he went back on it was still in off mode. So he had to
modify his gun and go again," he said.
"He's our best guy and actually hasn't had a fault all year.
Because of his experience I knew he'd recover it and he did."
The rear-left had been in the spotlight previously,
responsible for sluggish stops in Bahrain and China for Hamilton
and Jenson Button respectively.
That crew member was replaced after Bahrain, when pit
processes were also reviewed.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)