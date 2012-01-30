LONDON Jan 30 McLaren played down
contacts with Formula One's planned new engine maker Pure on
Monday amid lingering speculation about the Mercedes-powered
team's future supplier.
"McLaren has had absolutely no contact with Pure for many
months," a McLaren spokesman said.
"Moreover, the contact we did have with Pure, many months
ago, was of an entirely informal nature, and was merely a
courtesy gesture."
Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported that Pure,
led by Jacques Villeneuve's former manager and team boss Craig
Pollock, had been sounded out as possible replacements for
Mercedes after a new V6 1.6 litre turbo engine is introduced
from the start of 2014.
McLaren's former shareholders Mercedes have sold their stake
in the team since buying 2009 champions Brawn GP and renaming
them Mercedes GP.
The Mercedes deal allowed McLaren free engines until the end
of 2012 and then a supply until at least 2015 at the going rate
of around 8 million euros ($10.51 million) a year.
McLaren have also been linked to Honda, who powered them to
titles with the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna and Frenchman Alain
Prost between 1988 and 1992, but the team said in November those
reports were wide of the mark.
McLaren managing director Jonathan Neale said at the time
that the team, who have champions Jenson Button and Lewis
Hamilton as their drivers, were entirely focused on the
relationship with Mercedes.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)