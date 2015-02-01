Feb 1 McLaren will change the livery of their new Formula One car when there are commercial reasons for doing so, group chief executive Ron Dennis said on Sunday after the MP4-30 made its track debut in southern Spain.

The former champions have lacked a title sponsor since telecoms giant Vodafone withdrew at the end of 2013 and they turned up for the first pre-season test at Jerez with unbranded trucks and a car painted silver, black and red.

The livery seen so far has not impressed many fans, who had hoped for something bolder at the start of a new partnership with Honda, on social media.

Dennis told reporters in Jerez that there had been discussions within the team, who have not won a race since 2012, but they would not change without reason.

"This is the livery of McLaren," he said. "It has always been a combination of these colours and it will only change for commercial reasons.

"It will change. But I'm not going to say when." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)