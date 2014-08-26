LONDON Aug 26 Martin Whitmarsh has formally left the McLaren Formula One team after being ousted from the role of principal in January.

"McLaren and Martin Whitmarsh have agreed amicably to part company," a team spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Briton had been with the team for 24 years and took over from Ron Dennis, the man who is now back in overall charge, as principal in 2009.

Frenchman Eric Boullier is now racing director of the former champions, who have not won a race since 2012. McLaren are currently fifth overall in the constructors' standings. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)