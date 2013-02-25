LONDON Feb 25 A pair of regular racing gloves worn by the late Ayrton Senna in the 1991 season when he won his third Formula One title sold for 22,000 pounds ($33,200) at a charity auction for grand prix mechanics on Monday.

The framed gloves, donated by former McLaren team co-ordinator Jo Ramirez who was a friend and colleague, were bought by Gerard Lopez - owner of the current Lotus team that traces its lineage back to the Toleman outfit that the Brazilian made his F1 debut with in 1984.

Senna also raced for Lotus, related only by name to the present team, from 1985-87.

The 11 lots in the auction at London's Royal Opera House raised more than 92,000 pounds for the Grand Prix Mechanics Charitable Trust, chaired by triple champion Jackie Stewart.

Former F1 champions Niki Lauda, Damon Hill and his late father Graham - represented by his racing grandson Josh who is moving up through the junior series - were inducted into the Motor Sport magazine Hall of Fame.

"The entire Hill family is delighted to have not one but two family members inducted at once," said 1996 champion Damon Hill, the only son of a world champion to also win the title.

Also inducted were the late Team Lotus founder Colin Chapman, represented by son Clive, and Denmark's eight times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen. ($1 = 0.6618 British pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Ransom)