Motor racing-1964 Formula One champion Surtees dies at 83
LONDON, March 10 John Surtees, the only man to win world championships on two wheels and four, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement.
JEREZ, Spain Feb 5 Mercedes called a halt to their first day of Formula One testing on Tuesday after Nico Rosberg stopped on track with flames flaring briefly around the back of his car.
The team blamed an electrical fault.
"After identifying the cause of the problem, we will not be running again today whilst parts are modified ready for tomorrow," Mercedes said on their Twitter feed.
"The part which requires modification is the wiring loom where the electrical fault originated this morning."
Rosberg completed 14 laps at the Jerez circuit in the F1 W04 car that he and new team mate Lewis Hamilton unveiled to the world on Monday.
Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who has moved from McLaren, is due to have his first proper run in the car on Wednesday.
Mercedes were fifth overall last season and the Briton, who replaces Germany's seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, could have a hard road ahead of him before the regulations change in 2014.
The 2013 season starts with the Australia Grand Prix on March 17. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
March 10 A French champion and a lack of excitement in Formula One is driving French motor racing fans to IndyCar, says Simon Pagenaud as he prepares to begin the defence of his series crown on Sunday.
BARCELONA, March 10 Ferrari went faster than ever on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing on Friday, with Kimi Raikkonen breaking through the one minute 19 seconds barrier at the Circuit de Catalunya, while McLaren stayed slow.