LONDON Jan 29 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate Nico Rosberg gave their 2015 Mercedes race car a 'shakedown' test at Silverstone on Thursday before a snowstorm forced an end to proceedings.

Mercedes said the F1 W06 hybrid car, due to be formally unveiled at the first pre-season test in Jerez on Sunday, took to the track in icy conditions for a limited mileage promotional event.

"Driven first by Nico Rosberg, then Lewis Hamilton, the car completed a total of 18 laps (47.2 km) before a blizzard brought filming to a halt," the team said in a statement.

Mercedes won both championships last year, with Hamilton taking 11 victories to Rosberg's five.

The team are expected to set the pace again this season, with Britain's Hamilton chasing his third title, although rival engine makers Renault, Ferrari and Honda hope the performance gap will have narrowed.

The season starts in Australia on March 15. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)