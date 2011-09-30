LONDON, Sept 30 Former Ferrari technical director Aldo Costa will team up with Ross Brawn again after Mercedes GP announced on Friday the Italian would be joining them in December.

Mercedes principal Brawn was Costa's boss at Ferrari in the Italian Formula One team's most successful era when Michael Schumacher, who is now driving for Mercedes, won five of his unprecedented seven championships.

Mercedes said Costa would take the role of engineering director while former BAR and Red Bull technical director Geoff Willis returns to the Brackley factory from Oct. 17 as technology director.

Both will report to technical director Bob Bell, who joined in February and also has plenty of title-winning experience after spending years at Renault with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso.

Costa will be responsible for design and development while Willis will oversee aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, control systems and simulation functions.

Willis worked at Brackley from 2001 to 2006 as technical director of BAR -- the team Mercedes can trace their lineage back to through Brawn GP and Honda.

The Briton, who has worked with top F1 designer Adrian Newey at three Formula One teams, was technical director at Newey's current champions Red Bull from 2007-09.

Costa left Ferrari in May following the team's poor start to the season. Brawn's successor at Maranello, he joined the team in 1996 and was there throughout the Schumacher years.

"Having worked closely with Aldo for many years, I know he will bring dedication and championship-winning expertise to the team when he joins in December," said Brawn in a statement.

"Building a winning team is an exciting challenge for us all as we work towards the competitiveness and standards that we aspire to as the Mercedes-Benz works team.

"With a strong technical structure led by Bob Bell, we are moving ourselves into the best possible position to achieve our ambitions."

Mercedes, who bought title-winning Brawn GP at the end of the 2009 season, are fourth in the constructors' standings but have been actively recruiting at all levels to raise their game.

Schumacher, 42, now in the second year of his comeback, is still awaiting his first appearance on the podium since 2006. (Editing by Tony Jimenez.; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)