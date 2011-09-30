By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 Former Ferrari technical
director Aldo Costa will team up with Ross Brawn again after
Mercedes GP announced on Friday the Italian would be joining
them in December.
Mercedes principal Brawn was Costa's boss at Ferrari in the
Italian Formula One team's most successful era when Michael
Schumacher, who is now driving for Mercedes, won five of his
unprecedented seven championships.
Mercedes said Costa would take the role of engineering
director while former BAR and Red Bull technical director Geoff
Willis returns to the Brackley factory from Oct. 17 as
technology director.
Both will report to technical director Bob Bell, who joined
in February and also has plenty of title-winning experience
after spending years at Renault with Spain's double world
champion Fernando Alonso.
Costa will be responsible for design and development while
Willis will oversee aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, control
systems and simulation functions.
Willis worked at Brackley from 2001 to 2006 as technical
director of BAR -- the team Mercedes can trace their lineage
back to through Brawn GP and Honda.
The Briton, who has worked with top F1 designer Adrian Newey
at three Formula One teams, was technical director at Newey's
current champions Red Bull from 2007-09.
Costa left Ferrari in May following the team's poor start to
the season. Brawn's successor at Maranello, he joined the team
in 1996 and was there throughout the Schumacher years.
"Having worked closely with Aldo for many years, I know he
will bring dedication and championship-winning expertise to the
team when he joins in December," said Brawn in a statement.
"Building a winning team is an exciting challenge for us all
as we work towards the competitiveness and standards that we
aspire to as the Mercedes-Benz works team.
"With a strong technical structure led by Bob Bell, we are
moving ourselves into the best possible position to achieve our
ambitions."
Mercedes, who bought title-winning Brawn GP at the end of
the 2009 season, are fourth in the constructors' standings but
have been actively recruiting at all levels to raise their game.
Schumacher, 42, now in the second year of his comeback, is
still awaiting his first appearance on the podium since 2006.
