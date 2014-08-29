LONDON Aug 29 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg has apologised for colliding with team mate Lewis Hamilton during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix and has been disciplined, his Mercedes team said on Friday.

German Rosberg hit Hamilton on the second lap at Spa and the Briton later retired from the race with a damaged floor after picking up a puncture.

"Toto Wolff, Paddy Lowe, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton met today in the boardroom of Mercedes Amg Petronas headquarters in Brackley to discuss the events of the Belgian Grand Prix," the team said in a statement.

"During this meeting, Nico acknowledged his responsibility for the contact that occurred on lap two of the Belgian Grand Prix and apologised for this error of judgment.

"Suitable disciplinary measures have been taken for the incident.

"Mercedes-Benz remains committed to hard, fair racing because this is the right way to win world championships. It is good for the team, for the fans and for Formula One.

"Lewis and Nico understand and accept the team's number one rule: there must be no contact between the team's cars on track."

Rosberg was blamed by the team following the race for causing what was an avoidable collision.

No action was taken by stewards or the world governing body FIA.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)