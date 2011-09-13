LONDON, Sept 13 Williams technical director Sam
Michael will join McLaren as sporting director from next
season, the Woking-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.
McLaren said Michael would join their senior management team
as well as taking specific responsibility for the development
and management of trackside operations.
"He'll bring a very valuable blend of experience and
expertise to our pitwall," said McLaren team principal Martin
Whitmarsh.
"I'm certain he'll work extremely well with our senior
technical management team, which I firmly believe will now
become the strongest in all of Formula One."
Former world champions Williams had already announced in May
that the Australian, who has been in the sport for 18 years and
was a director of Williams, would be leaving them at the end of
the year.
However, they said in a separate statement that the
Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks' time would now be his last
race with the team.
The move will see Michael working closely with drivers
Jenson Button, who started his Formula One career with Williams
in 2000, and Lewis Hamilton.
"For some time I've closely observed and greatly admired
both Lewis and Jenson as grade-one drivers, and therefore regard
it as an enormous privilege to be able to work with both of
them," he said.
McLaren are the second most successful team in Formula One
after Ferrari in terms of race wins and drivers' titles,
although Williams have won more constructors' crowns.
However, Williams have not won a race since 2004 and are
currently struggling in ninth place in the standings while
McLaren are second to Red Bull and have won four races this
year.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)