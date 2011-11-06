LONDON Nov 6 Formula One's governing body
agreed name changes for three of the 12 teams on Sunday that
will end confusion over the Lotus name and see the Virgin brand
disappear from the list of chassis makers.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a
statement that for 2012 Team Lotus would become Caterham F1 Team
with the chassis name switching from Lotus to that of the niche
sportscar maker.
Group Lotus-sponsored Renault will still be known as Lotus
Renault GP but the chassis designation will switch from Renault
to Lotus.
Virgin Racing will take the name of its major Russian
shareholder as Marussia F1 team.
The changes were agreed at a meeting of the Formula One
commission, chaired by F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, at a
meeting in Geneva on Thursday and details had already leaked out
to the media.
Formula One had two Renault-powered Malaysian-backed teams
using the Lotus marque this season -- Team Lotus owned by
aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes and Lotus Renault who are
no longer owned by the French carmaker.
Team Lotus entered Formula One as Lotus Racing last season
but then fell out with Group Lotus and their parent company
Proton.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson.; For
