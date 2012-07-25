July 24 NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger has been suspended indefinitely after his failed drug test was confirmed by a second sample, the stock car racing series announced on its website (nascar.com) on Tuesday.

Allmendinger's original failed test was announced on July 7, causing the 30-year-old to be suspended temporarily until his B sample was reviewed.

NASCAR did not identify the drug found in the driver's system that violated their substance abuse policy.

"“This was not the news we wanted to hear and we will work to get to the source of what may have caused this," Allmendinger's business manager Tara Ragan said as part of a statement.

"We are working closely with NASCAR and (his team) Penske Racing to identify the next action steps in this process."

In order to be reinstated, Allmendinger will need to complete NASCAR's 'Road to Recovery Program' which includes counseling, treatment and rehabilitation.

Allmendinger was 24th in the Sprint Cup Series standings after 19 rounds of the 36-race season. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)