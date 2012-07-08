Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
July 7 Stock car driver A.J. Allmendinger has been temporarily suspended after failing a drug test, NASCAR officials said on Saturday.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's senior vice president of racing operations, made the announcement just hours before the start of the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway but gave no details about what banned substance was found in Allmendinger's positive test.
Allmendinger was pulled from his Penske racing Dodge Charger and replaced by Sam Hornish Jr for the race.
"NASCAR notified Penske Racing this afternoon that A.J. Allmendinger was administered a drug test earlier this week and those results tested positive," Penske said in a statement.
"NASCAR has a strict drug testing program that Penske Racing fully supports.
"Penske Racing will work with NASCAR through this process and its next steps."
Under NASCAR's substance abuse policy, Allmendinger has 72 hours to request that his "B" sample be tested.
After a successful career in IndyCar racing, Allmendinger made the jump to NASCAR six years ago and has made 169 career starts but has yet to put his car on Victory Lane. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.