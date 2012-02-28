By Simon Evans
| DAYTONA BEACH
DAYTONA BEACH Feb 28 Danica Patrick's Daytona
500 debut was practically over within two laps but the
29-year-old got back on track to finish as just the third woman
to race NASCAR's top event.
Patrick's car was damaged as she span off the track on the
second circuit when she was caught up in a five-car crash and
she had to return to the garage.
By the time the car was ready to rejoin the action, the race
had reached the 66th lap and with Patrick not eligible for
championship points due to her limited schedule there was
nothing competitive to race for.
However, the diminutive racer was sure she could get
something out of getting back involved in the pack.
"People were working hard to get me back on the track. Was
there much to gain as far as position wise? No. But what there
was to gain was for me to get the experience of running out
there," she told reporters after finishing in 38th place.
"I ran in packs for a little while, the car was a little
bent-up so it didn't feel perfect. As it got later and later in
the race, I just didn't want to play a part, didn't want to have
an influence on it," she added.
There was little Patrick could do to avoid the collision
which also put out five-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and
last year's winner Trevor Bayne.
"I think that I picked up a lot of good tips but I just wish
that the beginning of the race had been a nice single file like
it was when I got back out there but it wasn't," she said.
Patrick will compete fully in NASCAR's second tier
Nationwide series as well as ten top Sprint Cup races after
switching over from open-wheel IndyCar racing.
Her presence in the field caused one slight adjustment to
the normal Daytona 500 protocol with the race starter's
announcement altered to "Lady and Gentlemen, start your
engines".
