Feb 24 Reigning NASCAR champion Tony
Stewart has won just about every race ever held at the Daytona
International Speedway - except for the one that really counts,
the Daytona 500.
On Sunday, Stewart will be giving The Great American Race
another shot up against Carl Edwards, who he tussled with for
the Sprint Cup title until the final rounds of the last race of
the season, and who will start on pole.
The 500, the grand opening to the NASCAR season but almost a
championship in itself, has extra interest this year given the
involvement of Danica Patrick, who switched from open-wheel Indy
racing to become just the third female to race in the 500.
Only a Patrick victory, or perhaps a long-awaited triumph
for 53-year-old Mark Martin, would cause more of a stir than
Stewart finally gaining glory in the one big title that has
eluded him
"I don't think we feel jinxed. We've had some really good
cars here and we've just missed," Stewart, who was second in
2004 and third in 2008, said this week. "We've been leading late
in these races and so I feel like (with) the law of averages,
we're going to get one eventually.
Stewart, who has three Daytona wins in the 400 mile race, is
a racing obsessive who drives on short circuits during NASCAR's
offseason, something he tries to squeeze into his program
throughout the year.
The 40-year-old has three Sprint Cups to his name as well
as, in open-wheel competition, the 1997 Indy Racing League
championship, but it clearly grates him that he has yet to win
the big one.
"It's not a good feeling to not have that tally in the win
column. Everything else we have pretty much accomplished in this
sport that we want to accomplish," he said.
"It's the biggest race of the year; everyone wants to win
that race. I won't say that it is not a complete career if you
don't win it, but there is a lot of priority on this."
But the 500 mile race, with plenty of risk of crashes and
many lead changes, often produces a surprise - last year rookie
Trevor Bayne won in just his second Sprint Cup start.
Edwards, also winless in the 500, is certainly among the
favorites as is Jimmie Johnson, smarting from the end of his run
of five straight Sprint Cup titles and with the experience of
victory at Daytona in 2006.
Jeff Gordon, a three-time winner, will be keen to prove he
is not a fading force in the sport, while there is always a
special level of support for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Daytona, the
site of his father's death in the 2001 race.
While NASCAR remains an almost exclusively American passion,
there is some international interest in the 500 with Australian
Marcus Ambrose and Colombian ex-Formula One driver Juan Pablo
Montoya both in the hunt.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)