* First ever postponement for season opener
* More rain expected at Daytona on Monday
* Carl Edwards sits on pole for NASCAR race
By Simon Evans
DAYTONA BEACH, Feb 26 The Daytona 500 was
postponed to Monday after constant showers on Sunday ruined the
hopes of thousands of fans at the Great American Race.
Organizers finally threw in the towel four hours after the
scheduled start time, when a shower wrecked all the work that
had been done drying out the track.
The washout marked the first time in the 54 years the
traditional opener to the NASCAR season and the sport's most
prestigious race has been postponed to another day.
"I think NASCAR is doing the right thing in not dragging
this out and everyone now knows we will be racing tomorrow
(Monday)," said driver Carl Edwards, who holds pole position for
the race.
"Hopefully the weather will hold off and we won't be in the
same position tomorrow."
Rain, however, is forecast for Monday raising the
possibility of further delays and more frustration for fans and
racers.
"I guess I'm going to have to win the first Monday Daytona
500," said Ford driver Greg Biffle who is also on the front row
for the start.
"To just put it on hold makes it tough for a driver because
there is all kinds of adrenaline and then you have to try to
sleep tonight," he said.
Eight previous Daytona 500 races have been affected by rain
in someway but none have ever failed to finish on a Sunday.
